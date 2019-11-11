WSFA 12 News hosting Defenders phone bank Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is partnering with AARP and local law enforcement to host a phone bank Tuesday.
There is no shortage of scammers out there who are busy trying to separate you from your money or personal information.
Phone lines will be open from 4 to 6:30 p.m. for viewers to ask questions related to scams and fraud.
Representatives from these organizations will provide advice on how to protect yourself from scams and discuss what to do if you become a victim.
