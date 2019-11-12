Alabama-LSU game connected to shooting in Colbert County, man charged with attempted murder

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Colbert County man is facing an attempted murder charge.
We’ve now learned that this shooting was reportedly the result of a fight over the Alabama and LSU game.
That's according to the Times Daily.
Colbert County deputies confirm to the Times Daily that the victim and suspect were in a fight over the football game.
Now, David Fulkerson is being held in the Colbert County Jail. The victim, meanwhile, remains in Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.
Authorities also say alcohol played a factor in the shooting.
We’re told several people were at the home at the time this happened, but nobody else was hurt.
