Board denies parole in every case during Tuesday’s hearings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A total of 16 cases came before the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles Tuesday and in every case, the board denied the inmate’s request to be released from prison.
The latest cases up for parole consideration included 11 violent offenders and five convicted of non-violent crimes.
The parole board released summaries on those convicted of violent crimes. They include:
- Donquese Allen was sentenced in 2009 to 20 years in prison for first-degree robbery in Calhoun County and five years on the same day for receiving stolen property. He was sentenced Sept. 22, 2017, to five years for receiving stolen property and possession of a pistol after a conviction for a violent offense.
- Ernest Franklin Platt was sentenced on April 22, 1981, to life in prison for first-degree rape in Mobile County. A representative from the Alabama Attorney General’s office spoke at the open public parole hearing Tuesday to express “strong opposition” to parole for Platt.
- Jamario Antonio Haynes was sentenced May 7, 2017, to seven years in prison for second-degree assault and intimidating a witness, and to 15 years for third-degree escape in Madison County. He had originally been sentenced in 2012 to one year, six months for the assault and intimidating the witness cases.
- Brodrick Dailey was sentenced Jan. 8, 2015 to 16 years, eight months in prison for second-degree rape in Montgomery County. He was sentenced in 1998 to 12 years in prison after two convictions for receiving stolen property; He was sentenced in 1999 to 16 years for receiving stolen property and was sentenced in 2002 to 15 years for receiving stolen property.
- Desmond Field Fletcher was charged with robbing two victims at gunpoint in Decatur in Morgan County on Sept. 14, 2012. Fletcher was sentenced Nov. 26, 2013, to 20 years in prison for those two first-degree robberies. In 2012, he was convicted of third-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to five years. The attorney general’s office said at the open public parole hearing Tuesday that Fletcher has committed 42 disciplinary infractions while in prison.
- Rachel Christine Thomas was sentenced Dec. 17, 2018 to five years in prison for two third-degree robberies and receiving stolen property in Calhoun County.
- Corey Clark was sentenced in 1993 to life in prison for first-degree robbery in Houston County.
- Christopher Guy was sentenced on June 12, 2018, to eight years in prison for second-degree assault in Pickens County.
- Kayla Larae Powell was sentenced on Aug. 21, 2018 to seven years in prison for third-degree robbery in Etowah County.
- Kendricus Jones was sentenced in 2006 to 20 years in prison for first-degree robbery and first-degree assault in Barbour County.
- Raymo Kenyan Leonard was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 1996 for first-degree robbery in Tallapoosa County.
Parole hearings only recently restarted after new ABPP Director Charlie Graddick halted them for two months citing the agency’s lack of compliance with a new state law regarding notification policies.
"Inmates do not have an innate right to be paroled, they must earn such a privilege,” Graddick said at a recent news conference when hearings resumed. “Our first priority must be the safety of every man, woman and child in Alabama.” He urged the 3-member board to use caution while considering the parole cases brought to them.
