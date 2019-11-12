Coach Gus Malzahn on Georgia and that open job at Arkansas

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Going into the South's oldest rivalry week, Auburn Head Coach Gus Malzahn said Georgia won't be a shock to the system this Saturday. He said that's because Auburn has already played three Top Ten teams this season.
Malzahn said he and the team are also excited about playing the Bulldogs at home.
Malzahn said one of the keys to success Saturday will be limiting Jake Fromm and the Georgia offense.
The question that was saved for last in Tuesday's news conference was, "What about that open job at Arkansas?"
Malzahn said, “I love Auburn, like I’ve said in the past. I love my players and we’ve got a bright future here and nothing has changed.”
Auburn plays Georgia Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
