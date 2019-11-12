Pike Co. EMA: Avoid parts of Highway 231 after fuel spill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Pike County Emergency Management Agency is asking motorists to avoid an area on Highway 231 after a fuel spill.
According to Pike County EMA, motorists should avoid the area between Highway 87 and Wendy’s. Traffic in the area is down to one lane northbound and southbound.
Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution, consider taking an alternate route and expect delays.
No details about the incident have been released.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.