Several new members sworn in to Montgomery city council

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s Inauguration Day in Montgomery, and in addition to the historic swearing-in of Mayor Steven Reed, several new members joined city council.
Three districts have new councilmembers. In District 5 is Cornelius Calhoun, who defeated Phyllis Harvey-Hall in a close runoff election. District 6 councilmember Oronde Mitchell also won his seat in a runoff against Jonathan Dow.
Clay McInnis was elected to the council in August to represent District 7. He was the only new member not to be elected in a runoff.
The District 6 and 7 incumbents, Fred Bell and Arch Lee, did not seek reelection. The previous District 5 councilmember, William Green Jr., was not reelected.
Reelected councilmembers are Richard Bollinger (District 1), Brantley Lyons (District 2), Tracy Larkin (District 3 – won in a runoff), Audrey Billups-Graham (District 4), and Glen Pruitt Jr. (District 8). District 9 councilmember Charles Jinright did not have an opponent for his seat and was not on the ballot.
Jinright and Larkin were reelected as president of the council and president pro tem, respectively.
The new city council will serve from 2020-2024.
