Special election underway for State House District 74 seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s election day for a state house seat that includes part of Montgomery County.
State House District 74 was left without a representative after the passing of Dimitri Polizos in March. The two candidates vying for the seat are Republican Charlotte Meadows and Democrat Rayford Mack.
Polls are open now until 7 p.m. The results will be available on WSFA.com and on the WSFA 12 News app.
The winner of the race will take office immediately.
