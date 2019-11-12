Steven Reed sworn-in as Montgomery’s first black mayor

“On this day, we are assembled here because we chose opportunity over opposition,” Reed told the audience in a speech of about 20 minutes. “Today, we are assembled here because we chose destiny over division. Today, we are assembled here because we chose the future over fear. Therefore, because our hearts and our actions, I stand here in a position that many of those who were sold on the banks of the Alabama River, just a few feet from here, could only have imagined. This is a culmination of those distant dreams."