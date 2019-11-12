Teen critically injured by punch attends suspect’s hearing

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An assault case involving a teenage victim has been sent to the Elmore County Grand Jury.
Judge Glen Goggans bound the case over to the grand jury after 18-year-old Wyatt George waived his preliminary hearing. George is charged with second-degree assault after authorities say he punched Dawson Baker in the jaw on Oct. 11. The punch knocked Baker unconscious, leaving him in critical condition and on a ventilator at UAB Hospital.
Baker, who turned 18 during his time in intensive care, attended the hearing Tuesday with his parents. He was in a wheelchair and wore a helmet. According to Baker’s mother, Lisa Baker, he is out of the hospital and can walk but not long distances, and he is undergoing speech therapy, rehabilitation and physical therapy. His mother does not know what his future will be like; she called it a “miracle” that he has made it this far.
Baker was punched at a gathering behind a home on Highway 111 near Holtville High School after the school’s football game. The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office released video from the incident with the full permission of Baker’s mother.
*WARNING: The video is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.*
George graduated last year from Holtville High School. Baker is still a student at the school. The gathering took place at the home of another student whose parents were not there at the time.
Elmore County District Attorney Randall Houston said the office plans to present the case to the grand jury in January assuming they receive all of Baker’s medical records in on time. George declined to comment to media.
