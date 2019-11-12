Trojans look for back-to-back wins this weekend

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans got a huge win over the weekend against Georgia Southern. The team pulled its record to 4-5 overall with a 49-28 win over the Eagles.
Now, they prepare for a road test against Texas State.
“We have to go back on the road this week which is always tough. Their head coach Jake Spavital does a really good job offensively and you can see them continuing to improve each week,” said Troy head coach Chip Lindsey.
The Bobcats of Texas State sit at 3-6 overall with a 2-3 conference record - same as Troy. Texas State looks to defend its home turf for a second consecutive week against a Sun Belt team from Alabama, as they recently defeated the South Alabama Jaguars 30-28 last Saturday.
For Texas State, last weekend was also homecoming weekend like it was for Troy.
When he watches the film, Lindsey sees similarities in the two offenses.
“Offensively they’re very similar to what we try and do. It’s really the same system. Everyone has their own version of the ‘air raid’ offense but you can see them improving,” said Lindsey.
Texas State quarterback Tyler Vitt isn’t putting up the eye-popping numbers like Troy’s Kaleb Barker, but he’s still been plenty effective. In his last three games combined, he’s thrown for 725 yards and four touchdowns, including a 373-yard, three-touchdown pass performance over the Jags.
Senior wide receiver Hutch White sits third in the Sun Belt Conference in receptions (51) and receptions per game (5.7). He had 10 catches in the win against South Alabama and it seems that if the Trojans want to slow down the Bobcats on offense, they’ll have to find a way to render White ineffective.
The Trojans showed off maybe their most impressive defensive performance of the season against Georgia Southern. They held a team that makes its bones in the running game to just 3.1 yards per carry Saturday, and forced several three-and-outs. Their 28 points allowed were the fewest in nearly a month and held the Eagles in check while the offense pulled away in the second half.
Lindsey was asked if his team had more confidence coming off of last Saturday’s win, but Lindsey said the confidence on the team was never lost.
“I think our team is very confident and knows we have a good team,” he said.
Not only is Troy looking to pull to one game closer to bowl eligibility, but the team is also looking to put together its first winning streak. The Trojans haven’t won more than one game in a row so far this season.
The Trojans and Bobcats kick off at 2 p.m. from San Marcos, Tx., Saturday.
