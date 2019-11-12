Wet & windy morning, then turning much colder this afternoon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are waking up to temperatures in the 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s, and these numbers are rapidly changing. Talk about a wake up call from Mother Nature - an Arctic cold front is currently pushing through Alabama, bringing with it widespread wet weather now through late morning.
If you are waking up in western Alabama this morning, your rain is starting to taper of all while your temperatures are taking a tumble. For eastern/southern portions of the state, you might be “milder" as you step out the door, but that won’t last long. Wet and windy conditions will continue for the next several hours, and as the rain fades the colder air will slide southward.
Give yourself plenty of time on the roads this morning: not only will there be pockets of heavy rain, but the wind is enough to causing driving issues, especially in high profile vehicles.
What is left behind after the front passes through our area will likely be a shock to the system...
Arctic air will rush into the Deep South; even as the day progresses, temperatures won’t warm much. Tuesday afternoon temperatures get stuck in the 40s, but it easily feels even colder than that thanks to a persistent wind.
Later on tonight will be even chiller... lows will drop into the 20s for the majority of the state. A Freeze Warning has been issued because of the below 32° temps, so get ready for the coldest air we have seen in months.
Important to note: Wednesday’s morning record low was set back in 1950 when we dropped to 26°. Our forecast calls for 26°, so we could be near record territory.
Wednesday will stay cold with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Beyond there, we warm up a bit each day into next weekend...
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.