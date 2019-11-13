Alabama high school football championships returning to Birmingham in 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Super 7 State High School Football Championships are returning to Birmingham for the first time since 2008 after a new agreement and schedule for the games through 2032 was announced by the Alabama High School Athletic Association Wednesday.
The 2021 event will begin the new three-community rotation at the new Protective Stadium in Birmingham.
The city rotation is below:
Birmingham 2021 Auburn 2022 Tuscaloosa 2023
Birmingham 2024 Tuscaloosa 2025 Auburn 2026
Birmingham 2027 Auburn 2028 Tuscaloosa 2029
Birmingham 2030 Tuscaloosa 2031 Auburn 2032
“It is with great pride that we announce the continuation of Super 7 for 2021-2032 and our partnership with the communities of Auburn-Opelika, Tuscaloosa, and now Birmingham,” said AHSAA’s Executive Director Steve Savarese. “The communities of Auburn-Opelika and Tuscaloosa helped the AHSAA take this event to a new level in 2009 and created the standard of excellence for hosting that is unmatched across high school athletics. The AHSAA is grateful for Auburn-Opelika and Tuscaloosa embracing a new idea to include Birmingham in the rotation which will now provide three high quality venues for our member schools to showcase their football programs at the end of each season.”
"We are pleased to see the AHSAA Super 7 return to the city where it began more than 20 years ago,” said City of Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin. “The Super 7 showcases the best of high school athletics in Alabama, and Birmingham is excited to be a host city once again. As a progressive city focused on building a better future for our young people, we look forward to working closely with the AHSAA to celebrate championship-caliber high school sports for years to come.”
“High school sports offer a unique place where life lessons are taught, the spirit of competition is cultivated, and the will to work towards excellence is engrained,” Mayor Maddox said. “The City of Tuscaloosa and the University of Alabama have always been synonymous with great football and striving towards excellence, and we want to continue that tradition by offering the opportunity for our youth across the state to continue to come to our city to play in the same arena as some of the greats who have come before them. Tuscaloosa has been a host of the Super 6 since 2009, and we want to continue to be a part of the Super 7 in our state in future years.”
“I am pleased that our City Council voted on November 5th to continue partnering alongside the City of Auburn and Auburn University to utilize Jordan-Hare Stadium to host the AHSAA Super 7 in 2022 and future years. The City of Opelika takes great pride in celebrating high school athletics in all of our local schools and that extends to hosting other communities from around the state when it is their turn to try and win a championship trophy,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller.
The state championships for all classifications were held at a single location (Legion Field) for the first time in 1996 and continued there until 2008. After that, the games began a rotation between Tuscaloosa’s Bryant-Denny Stadium and Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.