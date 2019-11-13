BBB: Watch out for fake voicemail scams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A lot of folks won’t even answer their cell phone if they don’t recognize the number. They just let it go to voicemail. Now, scammers are leaving fake messages hoping you’ll call back.
The scam goes like this: The caller usually claims they know you from the past and have a great opportunity for you.
“In reality it’s someone trying to get you to apply for a fake job," said David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau. "When that happens they try to sell you something or get your personal information from you.”
These callers are pretty clever. They will leave you a message and throw out a name and make you think you met them awhile ago.
The BBB says if you haven’t applied for a job, you need to ask yourself why are these people calling you?
“You want to be very weary of strange procedures. If they are asking you to do something out of the ordinary, that’s a big red flag.”
If you have applied for a job, but still aren’t sure about a voice mail, make sure this is a real job offering. Do your own research by checking out this company’s website, or call them to see if this job is really posted.
