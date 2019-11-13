Bundle up: Feels like the teens this morning!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Feels like a frosty start to a Winter morning across Alabama, but I can promise you it is still November. While the middle of this month is usually the time we see our first freeze of the season, this time around it is hitting especially hard. We are currently experiencing the coldest night since late January, and that’s all because temperatures have plunged into the low and mid 20s.
Montgomery’s record low for November 13th is 24° (set back in 1968)... so it is possible that we tie or break that record by sunrise Wednesday.
The breeze will continue to make it feel even colder than it actually is; wind chills remain in the teens early through the morning hours, so please be sure you and the kids are bundled up before you head out the door!
Sunshine will warm us into the mid 50s later on this afternoon, and the wind will slowly diminish, too. 50s will feel great after the last 24 hours of cold, but this is still a good 15°+ below normal for this time of year.
Clouds return Thursday, as a Gulf low cranks up and scoots to our southeast. If we were a bit colder, this would be an ideal setup for snow or ice in our state. But, we will stay warm enough for just a few periods of light to moderate rain Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. The rain ends before sunrise Friday, and we expect dry, but cool weather for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
