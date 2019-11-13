Butler County man dies in crash after vehicle overturns

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a Georgiana man was killed in a Butler County crash just before noon.
Cpl. Justin Vann says the single-vehicle crash happened at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of William Bruce Phillips.
Vann says Phillips, 58, was not wearing his seat belt when his 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe left the roadway and overturned.
The crash happened on Butler County Road 45, approximately two miles north of McKenzie.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.