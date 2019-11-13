Deputies help hitchhiking disabled veteran reach doctor’s appointment

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) -A few days ago, deputies from multiple departments helped a local veteran get to his doctor’s appointment.
A picture posted on social media showing the act of kindness has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people.
In body camera video, a Walker County deputy spotted Gerald Baldwin who’s a disabled Army veteran from the Gulf War, walking on the side of the road with an oxygen tank. He was hitchhiking from the Cordova area to Huntsville for a doctor’s appointment he couldn’t miss. Baldwin says if he missed the appointment, he could potentially lose his VA benefits.
That deputy ended up giving Baldwin a lift and got in touch with neighboring counties to organize a chain of transportation to Huntsville.
“I’m grateful for everybody that had any part in getting me there and getting me back,” Baldwin said.
He says it shows that good people still exist.
“Yes, they do and policemen ain't bad people. They're out to help you,” Baldwin said.
A picture posted by the Morgan County Sheriff’s office shows deputies from multiple areas coming to help Baldwin. It’s been shared more than 100,000 times. The picture eventually made it to Gerald’s son Lance in Pennsylvania. The two have lost touch with each other in recent years.
"I still can’t believe that the went as far as they did to get him to where he needed to be..then to do it again in reverse and take him back home. I’m not a religious person but somebody was up there watching. After seeing that post and seeing him, I will probably do that here this weekend is reach out to him,” Lance said.
Despite not being in contact with his father in so long, Lance says he’s still his hero.
"He’s a tough old man. I’ve never seen him. I’ve seen him working being really sick. I’ve seen him work injured..to me it doesn’t stop. He’s always been my superman,” Lance said.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Gerald get a car. At last check, almost $4,000 has been raised so far. https://www.gofundme.com/f/american-hero-in-need-of-transportation
