Gov. Ivey appoints new Montgomery County probate judge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has named Ed Crowell the new Montgomery County probate judge.
Crowell, who recently ran for mayor, was appointed Wednesday, the governor’s office confirmed.
“When I think of General Ed Crowell, the word ‘service’ is the first word that comes to mind,” Ivey said. “I know that he will carry his strong work ethic and commitment of service and duty into his role as Montgomery’s Probate Judge. From his long-career in the military, his work in the private sector, and his service in the community, he is more than qualified to serve in this role."
Crowell replaces Steven Reed who was sworn in as the mayor of Montgomery Tuesday.
Crowell is a retired Air Force brigadier general and most recently served as president and chief executive officer of the technology company VT Miltope.
The probate office handles vehicle registrations, probating of wills, deed and title searches, adoptions, guardianships, conservatorships, purchasing of marriage or business licenses and other legal issues addressed through the court.
The probate judge is also the chief election official for the county.
