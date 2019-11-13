How not to blow your budget while safely keeping your home warm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Cranking up the heat to stay warm? Go ahead and pull out your wallet.
“Because every degree that you turn that thermostat up, to keep your minimum up, is just more energy you’re using,” said Ike Pigott with Alabama Power.
More energy used, means more money out of your pocket, according to Ike Pigott with Alabama Power who said some people try to cut corners by using a stove for heat but that’s not a good idea either.
“The amount of heat that’s actually going to help you in the house compared to the amount of energy it’s going to take to produce that heat, it’s going to be a bad deal for you,” said Pigott.
It’s also a risky decision that could have deadly consequences. Breathing fumes from a fuel burning stove can make your family extremely sick or cause death, according to the Center for Disease Control.
If you plan on grabbing a space heater, Pigott said go for it but watch where you plug it in.
“Make sure you’re plugging it directly into the outlet. You don’t want to go into a power strip. You don’t want to go into a splitter. You don’t want to go into a multi-box with it because you could overload a circuit,” warned Pigott.
Overloading a circuit can cause a fire. Keeping the heater on too long or in a crowded space can also cause a fire.
Pigott suggests checking your doors for drafts and if you find one, take a towel, wet it, and stick up against the door. Pigott said the towel will prevent air from coming in and heat going out.
So, what can you do to stay warm and comfortable Pigott said to set the temperature at the lowest you can tolerate and put on more clothes.
“When mom told you put some clothes on {because you complained it was cold. Your mom was right,” exclaimed Pigott.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.