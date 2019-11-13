Hyundai Santa Cruz to be built in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama will begin building a new vehicle at its facility in Montgomery.
Gov. Kay Ivey and HMMA announced the Hyundai Santa Cruz will be built at the Montgomery plant. The Santa Cruz is a compact utility vehicle that also has an open bed. A $410 million expansion project will prepare Hyundai’s U.S. automotive assembly plant to build the vehicle in 2021, adding space in the stamping, welding and parts processing areas of the manufacturing complex.
HMMA said the project will add 1,200 new direct and indirect jobs to the Montgomery plant. Direct employment will increase by 200 jobs and local suppliers and logistics companies with support HMMA are projected to employ an additional 1,000 people in Montgomery and the River Region.
HMMA started vehicle production in May 2005. The plant currently assembles Sonata and Elantra sedans, as well as Santa Fe SUVs, and according to its website HMMA employs more than 3,000 people.
It’s been a big year for HMMA expansion. Hyundai invested $388 million for a new engine head machining plant in Montgomery, which opened in May; the 260,000-square-foot building cost $40 million to construct, and the investment created 50 new jobs.
In September, HMMA announced it’s preparing to invest $292 million in the Montgomery factory to help with production of the redesigned Elantra and Santa Fe vehicles as well as the car company’s new, more fuel-efficient Theta engine.
