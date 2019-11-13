Missing senior alert issued for Prattville couple

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are asking the public for help finding a missing couple.
ALEA says a missing senior alert was issued for Annie Maey Jemison, 78, and Walter Jemison, 80. The two were last seen leaving their home around 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Annie Jemison is described as being 5′7″ and weighing 140 pounds. Walter Jemison is described as being 5′8″ and weighing 220 pounds. They may be in a light blue 2009 Chrysler Sebring with Alabama license plate number 4AC5582.
ALEA says both may be suffering from a condition that could impair their judgement.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Walter and/or Annie Jemison, please contact the Prattville Police Department at (334) 595-0208 or 911.
