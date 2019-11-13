Montgomery County BOE approves charter school conversions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Board of Education has approved a contract to convert some Montgomery Public School facilities into charter schools.
The board approved the contract 5-1, with one member abstaining. The school system and the Montgomery Education Foundation, which presented the proposal for the conversion, negotiated the contract.
MEF’s plan would convert Davis Elementary, Nixon Elementary and Bellingrath Middle School into charter schools. It would allow MPS to still own the facilities and employ personnel, but MEF would oversee day-to-day operations and curriculum. By law, there would be no changes to any zoning or student population.
The three schools would be converted one year at a time. If either party does not live up to the contract, the other party has the freedom to dissolve it.
