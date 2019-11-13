Montgomery’s first black mayor is ‘exciting’ and ‘gives hope,’ residents say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hundreds of people watched Mayor Steven Reed be sworn in as mayor Tuesday morning.
Several members of the public called this a turning point for the city.
Mary Jeter has known Reed since he was a child. Jeter said she wanted to see Montgomery’s first black mayor within her lifetime.
“This is what it’s all about and I’m so happy to be alive here to see it,” she said.
Carl Davis is the business owner of Davis Fine Jewelry.
“To actually be able to see somebody become the mayor of this city that looks like me is exciting," Davis said.
One woman from New York even came to witness the event in person.
“And to pay tribute to the history of this city and to celebrate what is happening here today," Carolyn McLaughlin said.
After the inauguration, the public had the chance to congratulate Mayor Reed at his office. More than 100 people, including Rosetta Moncrief, waited in line.
“There was no way I would not come today to see the city’s first black mayor. Not just for blacks but for everybody," she said.
Naomi Kemp also stood in line and said she was grateful for the availability to the mayor.
“I was very excited that there was this open house. And it really just gives me hope for Montgomery’s future that there’s a mayor who wants to be there with the people," Kemp said.
