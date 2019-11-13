Officials to make ‘major economic development announcement’ in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’re expecting a “major economic development announcement” out of Montgomery Wednesday.
The announcement is expected to take place at 3 p.m. on the steps of the Alabama State Capitol. WSFA will carry the announcement live on air and on the WSFA 12 News mobile app.
Details on the announcement are limited, but we do know Gov. Kay Ivey, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean will be in attendance.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.