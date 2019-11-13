Poarch Band Creek of Indians announces plan seeking exclusive gaming rights

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Poarch Band of Creek Indians announced a plan Tuesday they said will give the tribe exclusive gaming rights and bring billions of dollars into the state.
The tribe wants to construct two resorts in North Alabama and have Class III gaming, which includes blackjack and other table games.
The PBCI said its plan would provide revenues of more than $1 billion after the first year.
“We have long believed that the economic power of gaming should be strategically harnessed to create opportunities for everyone who lives in Alabama,” said Poarch Tribal Chair and CEO Stephanie Bryan in a news release.
The plan would give an additional $225 million to Alabama for exclusive gaming rights through a compact.
A spokesperson from Gov. Kay Ivey’s office gave this statement:
“The governor, as she has previously stated, is open to Alabama having a clean lottery. This proposal goes further and would need to be thoroughly discussed and fully vetted. Ultimately, this is a question for the Legislature, but the governor is open to hearing any recommendations.”
Alabama State Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said he does not believe most Alabamians will want the Poarch Band of Creek Indians to have exclusive gaming rights.
“Basically it gives a monopoly to one entity and I just don’t know if the taxpayers would support that,” he said.
Marsh said this proposal will most likely come up during the legislature.
There has been long-standing controversy over the PBCI’s influence in Alabama. Some people are concerned that the tribe does not need to pay state taxes.
In order to tax the gaming revenue on trial land, the state and the PCBI must reach an agreement.
In October a dark money group announced it would hold the Poarch Band of Creek Indians accountable for how they spend their gaming revenue. Former state Senator Gerald Dial, who is leading the charge, said he is concerned about the growing influence of the tribe.
The Poarch Band of Creek Indians responded stating the group was spinning lies and misinformation.
“Unfortunately, there is now an organized effort by entities that do not share our commitment to be good corporate citizens to undermine our well-regulated enterprises and our good works,” the tribe stated in a written release in October.
