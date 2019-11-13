Reed inauguration gala wraps up day of celebration

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed was inaugurated Tuesday, making history becoming the city’s first black mayor. All weekend through Tuesday, events celebrated the historic occasion, including Tuesday night.
Leaders from across the River Region met Tuesday night at the Renaissance Hotel for Reed’s inauguration gala. It was a celebration to commemorate history being made in Montgomery.
“I’m a true Montgomerian now. I absolutely love what this city has done and it’s done that through the people. The people electing representatives, electing mayors who make things happen and get things done,” said Ret. U.S. Air Force Col. Al Allenback.
For the first time in the city’s history, a black mayor will lead the Capital City.
“It does not matter that he’s African-American, but really what he ran for is a change and, you know, to try to make the city a better city. It’s a great city right now, but he wants to make it better, so I’m totally in agreement with him,” said Marilyn Hobbs, who attended Reed’s inauguration gala.
Tuesday night’s sold out affair for Reed comes the night before he takes the reigns of the city trying to establish itself as a smart southern capital, one honoring its historical legacy while looking to the future.
“People across the country and across the world are looking at us anyway and now they’re looking at us even more because of what’s happened here. So, I look forward to the next four years,” said Montgomery City Council President Charles Jinright.
“We’re going to be very bold in our thoughts, we’re going to be very bold in our approach, so I’m excited about the possibilities of what we can do working with our community leaders and doing maybe some different things,” said Reed.
Reed will officially take office Wednesday.
