Second College Football Playoff rankings released

By WSFA Staff | November 12, 2019 at 6:19 PM CST - Updated November 12 at 6:28 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There was a major shake-up in the Top 4 of the second edition of the College Football Playoffs this season.

Alabama falls from No. 3 to No. 5 following a loss over the weekend to LSU.

LSU is the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings after defeating Alabama. Ohio State swaps places with LSU and is No. 2. Clemson jumps to No. 3 and Georgia is in at No. 4.

Auburn was on a bye this past week and fell from No. 11 to No. 12.

The No. 12 Auburn Tigers will take on the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs this Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The No. 5 Crimson Tide travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State.

