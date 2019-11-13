Second College Football Playoff rankings released

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There was a major shake-up in the Top 4 of the second edition of the College Football Playoffs this season.
Alabama falls from No. 3 to No. 5 following a loss over the weekend to LSU.
LSU is the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings after defeating Alabama. Ohio State swaps places with LSU and is No. 2. Clemson jumps to No. 3 and Georgia is in at No. 4.
Auburn was on a bye this past week and fell from No. 11 to No. 12.
The No. 12 Auburn Tigers will take on the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs this Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The No. 5 Crimson Tide travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State.
