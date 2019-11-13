Preliminary hearing for suspect in Aniah Blanchard kidnapping case set

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The District Court of Lee County has set the date for a preliminary hearing for the suspect in the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.
The attorney for 30-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed requested a preliminary hearing, and the court has approved the request. The preliminary hearing will take place Nov. 20 at 9 a.m.
Yazeed was arrested last week in Florida and charged with kidnapping.
He was extradited back to Lee County last weekend and made his first appearance in court Sunday. He is being held in the Lee County Jail and had his bond revoked.
Officials say Yazeed was seen in a convenience store at the same time as Blanchard before her disappearance. Blanchard’s vehicle was found in Montgomery two days later, damaged on the outside with evidence on the inside that officials say lead them to think she suffered a serious injury.
He was out on bond for a kidnapping case out of Montgomery when he was arrested during the disappearance of Blanchard. Blanchard has been reported missing since Oct. 24.
A gag order has been issued in the court case.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.