Taking precautions in the cold weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A spokesperson for Hoover City Schools says on a day like Tuesday, when the temperatures drop below freezing, they do everything possible to make sure students stay warm.
Some schools ask parents to pick up students who normally walk home.
They also limit outdoor activities. P.E. classes will many times do activities indoors.
Bus Drivers even arrive early to make sure their buses start okay, and get them warmed up for students.
“This is all about keeping kids safe. This is all about keeping kids warm. We’re here to protect them. They are here to teach and learn. So, if they are not comfortable, that cannot happen,” said Jason Gaston, Hoover City Schools.
People are also getting their cars ready for the cold weather.
Mechanics say it can affect everything from your heating system, to your tire pressure, to your battery.
“Batteries don't like the extreme heat and extreme cold. They don't like it. They like a nice, like most people like, a nice average 77, 75. That's great! But unfortunately we don't get that as often as we'd like,” said James Keene, Express Oil Change and Tire Engineers.
While you’re taking care of yourself, your kids, and your car, don’t forget about man’s best friend.
If your pets are going outside, make sure they have proper shelter. Of course the best bet, is to not leave them out for extended periods.
"Please just bring your pets inside. That’s the best thing you can do. Even if you just need to crate them inside from the weather at night. That is still better than not bringing them in at all,” said Ivana Sullivan, with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.
