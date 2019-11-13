WSFA 12 News, Alabama State University partner on new weather camera

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News and Alabama State University have partnered to bring WSFA viewers a new perspective of the capital city! Perched atop the northwest side of ASU stadium, this camera gives our meteorologists a commanding 360 degree view of the city of Montgomery. The camera is built to withstand all of the wild weather thrown our way, from snow and ice to heavy rain, bitter cold, heat waves and even strong storms.