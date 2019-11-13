WSFA 12 News, Alabama State University partner on new weather camera

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News and Alabama State University have partnered to bring WSFA viewers a new perspective of the capital city! Perched atop the northwest side of ASU stadium, this camera gives our meteorologists a commanding 360 degree view of the city of Montgomery. The camera is built to withstand all of the wild weather thrown our way, from snow and ice to heavy rain, bitter cold, heat waves and even strong storms.
In meteorology, “ground truth” is incredibly important. It allows meteorologists to confirm and expand on existing data sources like radar and satellite, often providing the missing piece of the puzzle needed to create a more accurate description of ongoing active weather situations. This camera provides a clear, high-definition perspective of Alabama State University and much of the city of Montgomery.
And, on a clear day, we can see all the way to Emerald Mountain, Prattville, Hyundai, Hope Hull and Montgomery Regional Airport.
This wide field of vision allows WSFA meteorologists to visually analyze the lowest - and most important - part of the atmosphere. With the camera’s advanced zoom capabilities, we’ll be able to identify important visual clues and potentially give WSFA viewers even earlier warning when tornadoes threaten the ASU campus and city of Montgomery.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.