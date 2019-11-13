72-year-old succumbs to injuries after Montgomery house fire

According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue’s Facebook, this was one of three house fires the department responded to Tuesday. The department advises that as the winter months and cooler weather approach to be sure to keep safety in mind when using fireplaces and space heaters. They ask that you keep combustibles at least 3 feet away from the heat source, and do not use extension cords with space heater and be sure to have a working smoke alarm installed on every floor of your home.