72-year-old succumbs to injuries after Montgomery house fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue is reporting the third fire fatality of 2019 was a 72-year-old man who died as a result of a house fire Tuesday.
Fire officials say the fire was in the 6300 block of Willow Glenn Court, where several units responded. After entering the house, units found the 72-year-old man in the hallway.
Fire medics began immediate treatment while fire crews worked to put out the fire. The man was transported to the burn center at UAB Hospital in Birmingham where he would later succumb to his injuries.
Fire officials are saying the cause of the fire has been ruled accidental with the most probable cause being combustibles too close to a propane-powered space heater.
According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue’s Facebook, this was one of three house fires the department responded to Tuesday. The department advises that as the winter months and cooler weather approach to be sure to keep safety in mind when using fireplaces and space heaters. They ask that you keep combustibles at least 3 feet away from the heat source, and do not use extension cords with space heater and be sure to have a working smoke alarm installed on every floor of your home.
