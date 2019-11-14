ASU looks to play spoiler in upcoming trip to Tallahassee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State has won back-to-back games over Mississippi Valley State and Texas Southern to improve its record to 5-4 on the season. This past Saturday marked six consecutive SWAC conference games played by ASU.
The Hornets are taking a break from SWAC conference action to take a trip to Tallahassee where the Florida State Seminoles await.
The Noles are a shell of their former self, standing at 5-5 this season entering Saturday, but they’ll still be a tough win for ASU.
“Never a situation where you are just out-manned, but this is a situation where we are playing up. They have a little bit more talent and a little bit more speed. A lot more numbers,” said Alabama State head coach Donald Hill-Eley. “With that said there is no level playing field.”
The Noles bolster the Atlantic Coast Conference’s third-leading rusher in running back Cam Akers. Akers has rushed for just over 1,000 yards on the season and has 13 touchdowns to go along with his impressive running ability. Akers holds the Seminole offense together and if ASU is to have success, they’ll have to slow him down.
Even despite facing the odds and the disadvantages, that doesn’t mean the Hornets are just going to throw in the towel.
“That means we have to find an edge going against these guys. If we are able to become the spoilers, then we are going to find a way to do that,” said Hill-Eley.
Florida State came from behind to beat Boston College on the road this past Saturday paced behind an attack of 346 passing yards and 178 rushing yards.
Kickoff is 11 a.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.