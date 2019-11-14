Athens man accused of soliciting 15-year-old on Snapchat

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A 46-year-old Athens man who was arrested Tuesday evening faces charges after deputies say he solicited a 15-year old girl for illicit photographs on Snapchat.
Thomas Williams Jr. is charged with electronic solicitation of a child. He is also charged in unrelated grand jury indictments for three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of first-degree theft. Williams is held in the Limestone County Jail on $62,500 bond.
Deputies took a report from the victim’s mother on Nov. 7, who told them she was notified by her daughter’s friends about suspicious contact between her daughter and an older man on social media. On Tuesday, the victim’s mother came to the sheriff’s office and showed investigators where she had since obtained access to her daughter’s phone and allegedly found sexually explicit conversations between Williams and her daughter on Snapchat.
Investigators observed several times in the conversations where Williams requested illicit photos of the victim.
The investigation remains open and additional charges are possible.
“Parents are strongly encouraged to limit and closely monitor the social media interactions of their children. Unfortunately, there are many ways potential predators can access children through social media. Restricting and monitoring access is the most effective protection parents can provide,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.