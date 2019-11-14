Child’s remains found during the search for 5-year-old Taylor Williams, mother arrested

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jacksonville County Sheriff’s Office confirms the remains of a child were found in a wooded area in Marengo County Tuesday morning, during a search for 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams.
Investigators say early indications suggest that the remains belong to Taylor.
According to Sheriff Mike Williams, investigators are heartbroken.
The missing child’s mother, Brianna Williams, has been arrested and charged with child neglect and making false statements during the investigation. She is in a hospital in Florida after an apparent overdose Tuesday afternoon.
William’s arrest warrant details what led to the charges.
The child neglect charges stem from a witness statement. According to the warrant, a neighbor living in the same apartment complex as the Williams reported seeing Taylor Rose wandering around the apartment complex alone multiple times, The neighbor told investigators on one occasion he asked the little girl what she was doing and she responded “Looking for my mama.” He took her back to her apartment, which he describes as cluttered with trash bags and boxes stacked on top of each other, and told her to lock the door. The neighbor reports seeing Taylor Rose alone on several other occasions, always wearing the same pajamas and carrying the same doll.
Williams is also charged with making false statements about who had been taking care of Taylor Rose. In one instance, according to the warrant, she told detectives she drove to Tuscaloosa, Alabama on October 31, 2019 to pick up Taylor from her mother, who she said had been taking care of Taylor during October. Williams’ mother denied taking care of Taylor this past year, saying she last saw Taylor in January 2019.
Taylor was last known to be at her home in Brentwood, Fla. midnight on Wednesday, November 6.
