Cloudy, cool day with rain building late

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Waking up early today, most of you are chilly but you are not as cold as Wednesday morning. No more 20s to deal with (for now), but cool upper 30s and low 40s still make it jacket weather. Cloudy overnight asked like a blanket to keep some warmth into the lower levels of the atmosphere, but during the day today an overcast sky will keep us well below average.