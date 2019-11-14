Cloudy, cool day with rain building late

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Waking up early today, most of you are chilly but you are not as cold as Wednesday morning. No more 20s to deal with (for now), but cool upper 30s and low 40s still make it jacket weather. Cloudy overnight asked like a blanket to keep some warmth into the lower levels of the atmosphere, but during the day today an overcast sky will keep us well below average.
Wednesday afternoon saw highs in the low to mid 50s, which is nearly 15°+ colder than normal for this time of year. Thursday will be no different: we will struggle to get to either side of 50° later this afternoon, so layer up before heading out the door!
We’re monitoring a low pressure system in The Gulf that will like provide us our next chance of rain; center of circulation cranks up during the day and slides to our southeast through the evening.
If temperatures were colder, this would be an ideal setup for snow or ice in our state - but, we will stay “warm” enough that everything we see will be rain. A few periods of light to moderate shower activity is expected Thursday afternoon into the overnight.
By Friday morning, wet weather begin to taper off and we are back to seeing some more sunshine.
We will remain near 50° for the rest of the workweek, but the upcoming weekend is looking nice! Highs will climb into the 60s, and we will see our fair share of sunshine.
