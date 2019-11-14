Crenshaw County Commissioner Charles Bailey dies unexpectedly

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Crenshaw County is mourning the sudden loss of one of its public servants. County Commissioner Charles Bailey died of an apparent heart attack Wednesday morning, according to County Administrator David Smyth. He was just 55.
Bailey, a Brantley resident who served District 4 residents, was a day shy of his first full year in office, Smyth said.
Bailey is survived by Lucy Bailey, his wife of 19 years. The couple has four children, Courtney (Danny) Dewrell, Nicki Page, Dawn Finch, and Johnathon Finch. They also have five grandchildren.
Funeral services are being handled by Turner Funeral Home. A visitation is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with the commissioner’s funeral following at 11 a.m. with Dr. Tony Dye officiating. Interment will follow in Brantley Cemetery.
