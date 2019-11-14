Crowell will not serve as Montgomery Co. probate judge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ed Crowell will not serve as Montgomery County probate judge, according to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office.
The announcement comes the day after Ivey said she was appointing Crowell to the office. Ivey says she learned Thursday morning Crowell’s age does not meet the statutory requirement to serve in the position.
“No one may be elected or appointed to a judicial office after reaching the age of 70,” according to information on the Alabama Secretary of State’s website.
“This morning, I was made aware that Gen. Ed Crowell is unqualified to serve as Probate Judge due to the age required under our state’s constitution,” Ivey said. “I regret he will not be able to assume this post. Gen. Crowell has one of the most impressive resumes that includes many years in service to our country which should be commended. I appreciate his willingness to serve and know that he will continue to be an active leader in his community.”
Crowell has released the following statement:
“It was an honor to have been selected by Gov. Ivey to serve as Montgomery County’s next probate judge,” Crowell said. “Regretfully, there was some confusion on my part about the state’s mandatory age requirement regarding judicial positions. As such, I have notified the Governor that she should choose someone who fulfills the requirements outlined in Alabama’s constitution. I apologize to the Governor for the confusion and regret the distraction this has caused and will look forward to serving my state in some other way if asked to do so.”
Crowell is a retired Air Force brigadier general and most recently served as president and chief executive officer of the technology company VT Miltope.
The governor has not announced who she will now appoint to replace Steven Reed. Reed was sworn in as the mayor of Montgomery Tuesday.
