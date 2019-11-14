Crowell will not serve as Montgomery Co. probate judge

“It was an honor to have been selected by Gov. Ivey to serve as Montgomery County’s next probate judge,” Crowell said. “Regretfully, there was some confusion on my part about the state’s mandatory age requirement regarding judicial positions. As such, I have notified the Governor that she should choose someone who fulfills the requirements outlined in Alabama’s constitution. I apologize to the Governor for the confusion and regret the distraction this has caused and will look forward to serving my state in some other way if asked to do so.”