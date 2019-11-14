Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts celebrates Ala. history in art

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a big weekend for the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts. It’s hosting two events; one to celebrate local artists and another to celebrate local art over the last 200 years.
The 10th annual Artist Market starts Friday, celebrating Montgomery and River Region artists. About 30 artists are participating, including glass artists, potters, jewelers, and painters.
The Market kicks off with an exclusive preview for members only on Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There, Museum members have an opportunity to get an early start on their holiday shopping as they mix with fellow members and enjoy seasonal refreshments.
The event is open to the public on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Participating Artists:
- Brooks Barrow, Stone Craftsman
- Joan DeLaura, Painter
- Sarah Tanner, Painter
- Pam Buwalda, Leather Artisan
- Melan Clinton, Jeweler
- Barbara Davis, Painter
- Tara Sartorius, Potter
- Christopher Greenman, Potter
- Judith Ivy Hayden, Painter
- Randy Shoults, Potter
- Winki Allen, Textile
- Jennifer Levins, Painter
- Margaret Lowder, Author
- Michael Young, Wood Craftsman
- Elizabeth Mize, Glass Artist
- Judy Walton, Painter
- Queen Opulence, Jeweler
- Tena Payne, Potter
- Donna Pickens, Painter
- Gloria Simons, Glass Artist
- Steve Smith, Glass Artist
- Joanne Staley, Jeweler
- George Taylor, Painter
- Kenneth Lever, Wood Craftsman
- Anne Moore, Jeweler
- Alisa Koch, Painter
- Lynthia Edwards, Painter
- Susan Jensen, Painter
- Jeff Dutton, Wood Craftsman
- Laura Bocquin, Painter
- Windham Graves, Mixed Media
- Deborah Shedrick, Painter
The Museum is also celebrating the state’s bicentennial starting Thursday, with a bicentennial symposium it calls “Bearing Witness: Art of Alabama”. It will bring in experts from around the state and the nation for three days of opportunities for discussions, lectures, and book signings.
