New security measure added at Montgomery’s Baptist hospitals

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A security change is coming to Montgomery’s Baptist-affiliated hospitals. Starting on Nov. 19, Baptist Health says all visitors will have to show a government-issued photo ID to check-in.
The check-in process will take place at the security desks, located at the main entrances of both Baptist East and Baptist South hospitals.
Approved visitors will be given a badge that must be worn throughout their visit. The badge, good only for the day of issue, will include information such as the person’s photo, name, and the department they’re visiting.
Baptist Health says the added security measure is a way of protecting its patients, visitors, and staff and comes in addition to 24/7/365 video surveillance of its facilities.
