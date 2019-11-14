October shooting suspect charged after shots fired into vehicle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in an October shooting incident has been charged, the Montgomery Police Department says.
Back on Oct. 3, police say a shooting in the 4800 block of Windywood Circle took place around 6:30 a.m. The victim told police he was shot at while in his vehicle by the suspect.
Investigation revealed Jaquis Torquez Murray as the suspect in the shooting. Murray was taken into custody on Oct. 24 and was found to be in possession of narcotics.
He is charged with no only shooting into an occupied vehicle, but unlawful possession of a controlled substance as well. Murray was transported to the city jail for outstanding unrelated charges and has been since placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
Police say Murray and the shooting victim knew each other. The victim in the shooting was not injured in the incident.
