Police: Over $400K worth of crystal meth seized during traffic stop

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - An ordinary traffic stop in south Alabama became not-so-ordinary after police ended up searching one woman’s vehicle, leading to an arrest.
Eufaula police say they were performing a traffic stop on North Eufaula Avenue Wednesday that eventually led to 15.5 pounds of crystal meth being seized.
Police say the estimated value of the amount seized is estimated to be over $400,000.
The Eufaula Police Department K-9 unit as well as several other law enforcement agencies, including the Highway Patrol Division of the Department of Public Safety and ALEA, and the Dothan Police Department.
Eufaula resident Araceli Irene Zamor-Martinez, 31, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking. She has been placed in the Eufaula City Jail and is awaiting a bond hearing.
