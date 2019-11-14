State to seek death penalty against accused Birmingham cop killer if he’s convicted

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Court records released Wednesday show the state intends to seek the death penalty against Jeremy Elwin Owens who is accused of killing Birmingham police officer Wytasha Carter.
Owens pled not guilty during an arraignment hearing.
The trial date will be set on November 14 during a court hearing. Judge Theresa Pulliam will rule on any motions and hear evidence discovery during that hearing.
Jeremy Owens, 31, was indicted for capital murder, two counts of attempted murder, one count of certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and one count of marijuana possession in September.
Owens was taken into custody in mid-February for the early-morning fatal shooting of Carter on Jan. 13. A second officer, Lucas Allums, was injured in the shooting but did survive.
The shooting happened after the officers approached two suspects during a burglary around 1:59 a.m. in the 900 block of 5th Ave. N. Authorities say Owens allegedly shot the two officers after a pat-down revealed he was armed. Allums was released from the hospital in January.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.