Tip leads law enforcement to man accused of raping a child

BIBB CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A tip led Bibb county law enforcement officers to a man they say sexually assaulted and raped a child.
Brent police say in October 2018 they got enough information and evidence to indict and serve a warrant on Fredrick Deshawn Anderson.
After the warrant was issued Anderson had not been seen by law enforcement until Wednesday when a tipster told them he was at Windwood Inn in Brent.
Assistant Chief Heard, Investigator Sievering with Brent Police Department and Deputy Poole with Bibb County Sheriffs Department attempted to make contact with Anderson and he ran off.
Anderson gave up during the chase and was arrested.
28-year-old Fredrick Deshawn Anderson was charged with Rape 1st, Sexual Abuse of a child less than 12 and Sexual Abuse 2nd- on a child between 12-16 and placed in Bibb County Jail on a $500,000 Bond.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.