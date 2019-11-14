Tips still coming in as search group suspends efforts to find Aniah Blanchard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The man accused of kidnapping Aniah, Ibraheem Yazeed remains behind bars in Auburn. Meanwhile tips about Aniah’s disappearance continue to come into investigators.
Wednesday, Texas EquuSearch out of Houston, Texas spent much of last week conducting searches for Aniah. Group founder Tim Miller said they would continue as long as they felt useful but now they are suspending the search."
"We need a little bit of luck. We don’t want it to be two months from now, a year from now she is still out there,” Miller said.
Even Beth Holloway, the mother of Natalee Holloway, volunteered with Texas EquuSearch to look for Aniah last weekend. The same group searched for Natalee when she went missing in Aruba in 2005.
Meanwhile, Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama said tips continue to come in and they are still being checked out.
“We are still getting tips now. We follow up on a lot of tips we have received,” Tony Garrett of Central Alabama Crime Stoppers said.
The Crime Stoppers tip app, P3 Tips and the organization is helping with Aniah’s as well as other cases.
“It allows people to send in information and remain anonymous. It doesn’t collect or maintain any identifying information,” J.M. Davis with Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama said.
Aniah’s father said this week they are not giving up hope.
“I just want people to continue to pray and show her picture on social media,” Elijah Blanchard said.
Also this week Aniah’s mother said that others besides Yazeed may know her whereabouts.
“It’s not too late. You got time," Angela Haley-Harris said. "You got time before you get into any more trouble. Say what you know so we can get Aniah home.”
