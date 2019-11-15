Cool evening, sunny Sunday

Lee: Sunny and comfortable Sunday
By Lee Southwick | November 15, 2019 at 5:05 AM CST - Updated November 17 at 10:09 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A nice and cool weekend is underway! Sunshine returned in full force Saturday, and it will stick around for Sunday. After another chilly morning, highs will rebound to the mid 60s again Sunday afternoon.

A shot of cool air will arrive by Monday, dropping high temperatures slightly. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Monday night/ early Tuesday, a clipper system will move in, potentially bringing enough moisture for an isolated shower, but most will stay dry.

Temperatures warm towards 70 by Thursday. Our next cold front arrives by the end of the week and showers are possible.

