Complaint hearing held for longtime prisoner

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Prisoners’ rights activists along with family and friends of Andre Wallace gathered in prayer ahead of a hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse Thursday morning.
When Wallace was 16 years old, he was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.
Thursday’s complaint hearing considered whether the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles has violated Wallace’s 8th Amendment rights, which prohibits excessive bail, excessive fines or cruel and unusual punishments.
Advocates say he has turned his life around in the last 30 years.
“The Andre Wallace that I know today is not who he was in the 70′s. He is a man of God. He is a man that loves people. He is a man that’s been rehabilitated. He is a man that’s been educated, and he’s educating others,” Wallace’s friend Eric Buchannon.
“When I came through the system in ’97-'98, Mr. Wallace grabbed me up made sure that I had a education, GED, made sure I was steered in the right direction. He did that for me and others - countless of others,” said Buchannon.
The judge asked for details from both parties in the case, so the hearing has been continued.
Wallace was convicted of murder, robbery and rape and mayhem in 1974 in Jefferson County.
