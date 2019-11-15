Faulkner HC Wasden to miss final game after medical incident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Faulkner head football coach Tommy Wasden will miss the team’s final game of the season this upcoming Saturday, the university announced.
The school said Wasden experienced a “medical incident” Thursday morning and received treatment at a local hospital.
The football team is scheduled to travel to Miami Gardens, Fla., to play St. Thomas University.
Passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Trey Dunbar will handle the head coaching duties.
“Faulkner asks for continued prayers for Wasden as he continues on the road to a full recovery,” the university said in a statement.
Wasden is in his first season as head coach of the Eagles.
