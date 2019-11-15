‘I’m not going to stop’: Mother of Aniah Blanchard pleads for information in daughter’s kidnapping

Harris retraced Blanchard’s last known steps countless times. Blanchard and her brother returned to Auburn late Wednesday after a family event in North Alabama. She dropped her brother off at home and stopped at a convenience store on South College Street in Auburn to pick up some chips. Surveillance video showed her walking through the store, the last time she was seen in public. Police believe she was abducted outside by Ibraheem Yazeed, who’s been charged with first-degree kidnapping.