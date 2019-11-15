Man charged after allegedly stealing cash out woman’s vehicle

Man charged after allegedly stealing cash out woman’s vehicle
Robert Goodman Jr. is charged with first-degree theft. (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA Staff | November 14, 2019 at 6:44 PM CST - Updated November 14 at 6:44 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was arrested after police say he stole money from a woman’s vehicle Wednesday.

The Montgomery Police Department says a woman was sitting in her vehicle around 9:30 p.m., when Robert Goodman Jr. walked up, reached inside her vehicle and stole money from inside.

Police say the incident happened in the 3800 block of Eastern Boulevard. Goodman was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

Goodman is charged with first-degree theft.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.