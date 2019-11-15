Man charged after allegedly stealing cash out woman’s vehicle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was arrested after police say he stole money from a woman’s vehicle Wednesday.
The Montgomery Police Department says a woman was sitting in her vehicle around 9:30 p.m., when Robert Goodman Jr. walked up, reached inside her vehicle and stole money from inside.
Police say the incident happened in the 3800 block of Eastern Boulevard. Goodman was taken into custody shortly after the incident.
Goodman is charged with first-degree theft.
