Construction of whitewater park on track to begin in late 2020

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County commission leaders are giving an update on the whitewater park coming to west Montgomery.
Leaders announced the new recreation and entertainment district near Maxwell Air Force Base over the summer.
Officials Wednesday said it's all on track with construction set to start in the fall of 2020 and the park possibly opening in the spring of 2022.
"We have entered into that funding agreement with the cooperative district to move the project forward,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Doug Singleton. “The city of Montgomery has approved a funding agreement that will provide land, and also some other financial investments within the district. The next step is probably for us to issue the bonds, which will start the catalyst for providing the capital to provide the development of the park."
The cooperative district is negotiating with Southern Whitewater Development Group to help develop the park and manage it when it opens.
The inside of the park will contain things like a conference center complete with a catering kitchen, hotel and meeting facilities. There will also be a climbing tower, bouldering wall, canopy high ropes course, beer garden with additional concessions, retail shopping and an amphitheater.
Outside the main park, there will be a 5K hike and bike trail with paths connecting to downtown and the Air Force base.
