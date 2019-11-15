Parents arrested after child exposed to amphetamines, meth

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A mother and father have been arrested after their child tested positive for exposure to amphetamines and methamphetamines, according to the Troy Police Department.
Troy police report William Ray Oliver, 36, and Taylor Rose Spurlock, 24, were arrested Wednesday on warrants for chemical endangerment of a child causing serious physical injury. The child was less than one year old at the time of exposure.
The Alabama Department of Human Resources alerted Troy police to the case in August. The child was removed from the home and taken to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for treatment of his injuries, and he remains in protective custody.
Oliver and Spurlock were booked in the Pike County Jail with bond set at $7,500 for each.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.